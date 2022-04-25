Arsenal and Liverpool among Premier League clubs to have inquired about Bayern Munich star - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry this summer. The 26-year-old's contract expires next summer, but he's yet to agree a new deal with the Bundesliga giants. According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal and Liverpool could join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the German attacker.

Gnabry is one of the top wingers in the Bundesliga. He has scored 63 goals in 168 appearances for Bayern. He has won four consecutive league titles, two DFB Pokal's, and a Champions League title. The former Arsenal man has scored 16 goals in 42 appearances for Julian Naglesmann's side this season.

Despite being a key player, Gnabry has been unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension due to disagreement over wages. So he could depart the club this summer.

Arsenal have been short of attacking options since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January. Gnabry could be interested in a move back to north London, as the Gunners seem to be heading in the right direction under manager Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are preparing themselves for Mohamed Salah's potential departure. The 29-year-old runs out of contract next summer, but wage disagrements have held up extension talks.

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry could prefer Liverpool move over Arsenal

Despite spending four seasons with Arsenal before his return to Germany, Serge Gnabry could prefer a move to Liverpool this summer. The Reds are one of the best teams in Europe and possess a world-class manager in Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside club are in contention for an unprecedented quadriple and are keen to continue bolstering their squad. The addition of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz in the last few transfer windows is evident of that. Arsenal, meanwhile, are undergoing a transition under Arteta. They have vastly improved under the Spaniard but are far from a finished product.

They currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League and are favourites to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. However, the Gunners have suffered due to the lack of depth and quality in their squad.

So Gnabry could prefer a move to Anfield over the Emirates, as he's more likely to win silverware with the Reds. However, while he'd be an almost automatic starter at the Emirates, that won't be the case at Anfield.

