Arsenal and Liverpool set to face competition from European giants for Bundesliga defender - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly set to tussle for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alex Grimaldo.

Both sides need reinforcements at the position. Oleksandr Zinchenko faces an uncertain future at the Emirates and is no longer first-choice. Meanwhile, at the Reds, Andrew Robertson has been blighted by injury issues recently.

However, as per Football Transfers (via teamTALK(, the two Premier League giants face competition for Grimaldo from would-be deposed Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. With Alphonso Davies expected to be out of the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, the Bundesliga giants are also in the hunt for a new left-back.

Grimaldo, 28, has played a key role as runaway league leaders Leverkusen seek their first Bundesliga title. The Spaniard has contributed 11 goals and 15 assists, making a goal contriubution every 125 minutes.

In the Bundesliga alone, Grimaldo is tallying 2.3 shots and 26 key passes per game. attributes that could see him fit in at either of the three aforementioned clubs.

The Spaniard, meanwhile, hinted about staying on at Leverkusen, telling BILD:

“I had very good coaches throughout my career, both at Barcelona and at Benfica. But Xabi is something special. There are not many coaches like him in the world of football.

“To come here and win a title in my first year that Bayer Leverkusen has never won before would be to make history. This is something that the whole team and I also want to achieve. And I think we are on the right track.”

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are unbeaten this season, spanning 42 games across competitions, winning 37.

What's next for Arsenal and Liverpool?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in the midst of impressive seasons. The two sides jointly lead the Premier League, with the Gunners ahead on goal difference, but endured contrasting fortunes in Europe.

While Mikel Arteta's side drew 2-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg, Liverpool succumbed to a 3-0 home loss to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg.

Both sides will look to recover from their midfield exertions with Premier League engagements this weekend. While the Gunners take on Aston Villa at home on Sunday (April 14), the Reds take on Crystal Palace at home on the same day.