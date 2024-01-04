Arsenal could make offer for 23-year-old Serie A star valued at €60m - Reports

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal will return to the transfer market for long-term target Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

An offer of €60 million could convince Juventus to sell the Serbian striker. Vlahovic has been linked with a move to the Gunners since his days as a Fiorentina player. The highly rated attacker, though, joined Juventus in January 2022.

He has made 79 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. This season, Vlahovic has played 16 games, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Vlahovic's numbers at Juventus, though, are not on par with his spectacular goal ratio at Fiorentina. Many believe that Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri's defensive strategies are not suitable for an out-and-out attacker like the 23-year-old.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have often looked light up front this season. They have scored 37 goals in 20 Premier League games. While Gabriel Jesus' overall game is more than about the goals he scores, the Gunners need a hitman to lead their line.

They have long been linked with a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney. However, Brentford manager Thomas Frank suggested that Toney is not for sale in January unless an irrefutable offer is presented.

Hence, the Gunners might look to sign a new striker in the summer. Vlahovic, 23, has once again emerged as a top target for the north Londoners. The Serb has an impressive record in Serie A, scoring 67 goals and laying out 12 assists in 156 games across competitions.

Vlahovic has represented his country 25 times, racking up 13 goals. He's contracted with Juve till 2026, but a €60 million offer could persuade the Bianconerri to let him go.

Arsenal will look to bounce back in 2024

Arsenal's Premier League title charge took a major hit in December. The Gunners dropped 11 points, winning only one of five games, losing three.

They sit fourth in the league table with 40 points from 20 games, trailing leaders Liverpool (45) by five points. Mikel Arteta's side lost 2-1 at Fulham on New Year's Eve.

Arsenal's aspiration of winning silverware this season hangs on a tightrope. They return to action on Sunday (January 7) to take on Liverpool in their FA Cup opener. The margin for error is very thin for Arteta's team if they are to have a trophy-winning campaign.