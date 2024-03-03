Arsenal and Manchester City keen on signing Serie A defender in the summer - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly set to jostle for the signature of Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Kayode has come up through the ranks at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and become a first-team regular. The 19-year-old right-back has contributed a goal and three assists in 26 games across competitions this season, starting 22 times.

Despite being contracted to the Serie A side till 2028, Kayode has had no dearth of interest in his services. As per Sports Mole (via Fichajes), the Gunners and City are interested to snap him up, with the 'bidding war' set to start at £15 million.

Both the Gunners and City will seek full-back reinforcements this summer. The on-loan Joao Cancelo - currently at Barcelona - seemingly has no future at the Etihad will likely leave permanently at the end of the season. The same reportedly holds true for Cedric Soares at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, considering Kayode's tender years and relative lack of top-flight experience, he's not expected to be starting at either club. He's expected to be behind Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White at the Gunners, while at City, Kayode will likely be behind Kyle Walker.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are in the midst of impressive campaigns. While the Gunners are third in the Premier League after 26 games, City are a point above them, trailing leaders Liverpool by four points but with a game in hand.

Both sides have also fared well in Europe, winning their respective groups in the UEFA Champions League. However, while Mikel Arteta's side lost 1-0 at FC Porto in the Round of 16 first leg two weeks ago, City won 3-1 at FC Copenhagen.

Arsenal are next in action at Sheffield United in the league on Monday (March 4). City, meanwhile, are in action at home to Manchester United, trailing to an eighth-minute Marcus Rashford strike.

Guardiola's treble winners next take on Copenhagen at home in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (March 6) as they seek to defend their title.

