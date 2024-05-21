Arsenal and Manchester United among clubs keen to sign Ligue 1 star - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested to snap up Stade Rennais midfielder Desire Doue. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for the club in the 2021-22 season.

Doue played a key role for the Ligue 1 side this campaign, bagging four goals and six assists in 43 games across competitions. All but one of those goal contributions - four goals and five assists - came in 31 games in the league, where Rennais finished tenth.

Despite his Rennais contract expiring in 2026, Doue could be on the move this summer, as the Ligue 1 side failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in seven years. Rennes boss Julien Stephan said:

“We know today’s market, notably for the very young players. He will decide through his personal ambition. I’m not naive. We’re glad to have developed him during the second part of the season. He’s at risk of leaving without a single full season here, that’s a shame. I would have liked that; that would have been an ideal situation."

Get Football (via Ouest France) has reported that the Gunners and United - along with PSG - are looking to snap up the versatile attacking midfielder. Rennes are reportedly looking for offers of at least €40 million.

Besides the aforementioned teams, the Bundesliga trio of Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also interested.

Like Arsenal, Manchester United will look to end the season with a trophy

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (left) and captain Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal and Manchester United have had contrasting seasons. While the Gunners finished two points behind Premier League winners Manchester City, in second, United finished a distant fifth.

They also experienced different fortunes in Europe. While United finished a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of the continent, the Gunners made their first Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, losing to Bayern Munich.

United fared slightly better in the domestic cups, though, especially in the FA Cup, where they play holders Manchester City in the final on Saturday (May 25). Arsenal, meanwhile, had beaten City in the FA Community Shield final on penalties to claim their first trophy of the season.

Can the Red Devils end a second successive season with silverware, after their EFL Cup win last campaign?