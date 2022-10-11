Arsenal must meet staggering wage demand to tie down in-form player to new contract - Reports

Arsenal are looking to offer winger Gabriel Martinelli a new contract but might have to offer him high wages to get him to sign it.

The Brazilian has been in sensational form this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 11 games across competitions. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the Gunners' 3-2 win at the Emirates over Liverpool on Sunday (October 9).

Arsenal @Arsenal Our Player of the Match last night...



GABRIEL MARTINELLI Our Player of the Match last night...GABRIEL MARTINELLI 🏆 Our Player of the Match last night...GABRIEL MARTINELLI 🔥 https://t.co/mGMkC4v1Sf

Following his recent performances, the 21-year-old has garnered a lot of interest from clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea. However, Arsenal are looking to tie him down to a new contract. Martinelli's current contract expires in 2024, and the club have an option to extend it by a year.

As per The Daily Mail (via Mirror), the Gunners will have to increase the Brazilian's salary from £70,000 per week to £200,000 per week for a new contract. That would bring him level on wages with Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey.

While the north London side are relaxed about the situation, Martinelli too, has expressed his desire to stay at the Emirates. After the win over Liverpool, he said:

"I think it’s my best season here at Arsenal. I’m so happy for this moment. Of course, I want to stay. We are talking. Let’s see what is going to happen. But I want to stay, of course."

Martinelli joined the club from Ituano for £6 million in 2019. He has registered 22 goals and 15 assists in 95 games for the Gunners. The north London side are also looking to offer new contracts to two other young players - Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal's win over Liverpool

Martinelli was immense against Liverpool and tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez on the right side of defence.

Squawka @Squawka Gabriel Martinelli's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



54 touches

9 touches in opp. box

6x possession won

4 duels won

3 fouls won

2 chances created

2 crosses

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal

1 assist



They couldn't handle him! 🙃 Gabriel Martinelli's game by numbers vs. Liverpool: 54 touches9 touches in opp. box 6x possession won 4 duels won 3 fouls won 2 chances created 2 crosses 2 shots 1 shot on target 1 goal 1 assist They couldn't handle him! 🙃 https://t.co/S3coc6da0c

After the game, manager Mikel Areta was all praise for the Brazilian, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"He’s a great player, I think today he had an outstanding performance against a top defender, against a top team, and he made a difference in the game as well as the other players, and that’s the next level to step up in these games and actually make things happen to win it."

Arsenal will next face Bodo/Glimt away in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13) before travelling to Leeds United in the Premier League three days later.

Poll : 0 votes