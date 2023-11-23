Arsenal to open talks with 25-year-old star over a new deal just months after considering his sale - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly open to initiate talks regarding extending the contract of right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu after mulling to sell him.

Tomiyasu, 25, has scored once in 16 games across competitions this season. It's his first goal for the club, to go with three assists, in 69 overall games across competitions since debuting in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Japanese international is contracted with the Gunners till 2025. However, considering his solid start to the season, the Premier League giants are ready to keep him at the club.

It's pertinent to note that this summer, Arsenal were prepared to listen to offers for the player, as per Daily Mail, amidst interest from Bayern Munich. The report says that Tomiyasu was also being eyed by multiple Premier League clubs.

However, following an ACL injury to Jurrien Timber, Tomiyasu was off the Gunners' transfer list and has since been an integral part of the side. His versatility has also seen the player deputise at left-back occasionally and across the back four as per requirement.

The Gunners are in the process of extending the contracts of key players, having done so with Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Tomiyasu is expected to be the next in line.

How have Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a good start to their 2023-24 campaign, seemingly continuing from where they left off in 2022-23. They ended last campaign behind eventual Premier League champions Manchester City after leading the standings for a record 248 days.

This season, Mikel Arteta's side are just one point behind leaders Manchester City (28) after 13 games. They notably beat the holders at the Emirates, their first league win over the Cityzens in nearly a decade.

The Gunners have also fared well on their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. Despite losing at OGC Nice, Arteta's side are atop their group and are in pole position to reach the knockouts. However, their involvement in the EFL Cup is over after losing in the Round of 16.