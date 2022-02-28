Arsenal owners to approve club's £180 million spending spree this summer - Reports

Arsenal owners will reportedly approve a £180 million transfer purse this summer, with the club in prime position to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Mikel Arteta's transformation of the club's fortunes is on in full swing. The Gunners are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2017. They are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, but have three games in hand.

Arteta's shrewd transfer business has paid off. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard have played starring roles this season at the Emirates. Football London has reported that Technical director Edu's intent to spend big this summer has been backed by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke. A new striker and central midfielder at the top of the manager's transfer wishlist.

Arteta was under pressure at the start of the season following a run of games that saw the north London outfit languishing in the relegation spots. However, the early doubts soon subsided. The Gunners started playing fabulous attacking football and dominating games, a throwback to the Arsene Wenger era.

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04

Arteta for Manager of the Month🤲

Ødegaard for Player of the Month🤲 Arsenal in February: 3 games 3 winsArteta for Manager of the Month🤲Ødegaard for Player of the Month🤲 Arsenal in February: 3 games 3 wins👏Arteta for Manager of the Month🤲Ødegaard for Player of the Month🤲 https://t.co/nrd8Pxc9S6

Arteta's rebuilding work at the Emirates could now receive a fillip in the summer. The club missed out on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who joined Juventus in January. but there is still a long list of forwards who could arrive at the club.

It's worth noting that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January. Meanwhile, the club's only two recognised strikers - captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - are in the final few months of their deal. The duo are unlikely to renew their contracts, having scored just three league goals all season between them.

Who could Arsenal target this summer?

Alexander Isak has admirers at the Emirates.

Among the many strikers linked with the Gunners is Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak. The Gunners reportedly submitted a bid of £58 million for the striker in January. However, Real Sociedad rejected it, as the player's release clause of £75 million was not activated.

The 22-year-old Sweden international is having an impressive season at Sociedad this season - bagging eight goals and three assists across competitions. He seems to have all the attributes of a Premier League striker, so the Gunners are likely to renew their interest in Isak this summer.

The 6' 4" forward is speedy and tenaciousness, and could flourish at Arsenal if he receives the right service.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal have made a fresh approach for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. He has an €80 million release clause in his contract.



(Source: SPORT) Arsenal have made a fresh approach for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. He has an €80 million release clause in his contract.(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Arsenal have made a fresh approach for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. He has an €80 million release clause in his contract.(Source: SPORT) https://t.co/VVQSaGpYEy

Another striker reportedly tracked by Arsenal is Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 24-year-old Englishman is acquainted with the Premier League, and has been impressive in recent years in the competition for the Toffees.

His tally of 16 goals in 33 appearances last season had many touting Calvert-Lewin as England's next star striker. If it weren't for an injury-hampered season this campaign, he would have been higher up the goalscoring charts in 2021-22.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is another name linked with Arsenal. The £113 million man has been somewhat of a disappointment since joining from Benfica.

However, his prowess is there for all to see, none more so than his delightful headed effort against Manchester United in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday. Felix, 22, could reignite his career under an attack-minded manager like Arteta.

