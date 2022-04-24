Arsenal planning £50 million bid for former Chelsea star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

According to the Daily Star, the north London club could launch a £50 million bid for the AS Roma striker if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January after he was frozen out of the first team by manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary breaches. However, the Gunners didn't bring in any reinforcements.

They now have only two recognised strikers - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. However, the duo could leave this summer as free agents. Arsenal could therefore make Tammy Abraham their top transfer target.

The 24-year-old rose through the ranks at Chelsea before debuting in the 2015-16 season. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019-20 campaign, scoring 18 goals in 47 games across competitions.

He, however, fell down the pecking order following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the summer of 2020. He made just 22 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season, most of them off the bench.

AS Roma subsequently signed him for £34 million. Abraham has hit the ground running, bagging 24 goals in 46 appearances across competitions.

Despite spending just one season in the Italian capital, the striker could be enticed by a move back to England. Arsenal are keen to bring the 24-year-old back to London this summer.

Arsenal could offload Nicolas Pepe to land former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham

Nicolas Pepe arrived in north London for a club-record fee of £72 million.

However, he has failed to live up to his lofty price tag. He scored just eight goals in his debut campaign and 16 last season.

However, he has fallen out of favour with Arteta this season, scoring thrice in 20 appearances this season. So the Gunners could offload him this summer and recoup a part of his transfer fees to land a proflic scorer like Abraham.

According to the Mirror, the winger is also eager to leave the club this summer.

