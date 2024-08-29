Arsenal plot surprise move for €45m-rated Ligue 1 talent before transfer deadline: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah. The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Ligue 1 side last season and has played twice this campaign.

In 33 games across competitions in the 2023-24 season, Nuamah contributed three goals and two assists. All five goal contributions came in 29 games in Ligue 1, where Lyon finished sixth.

Despite being contracted to the Groupama Stadium till 2028, the Ghanian is being linked with a move away. As per Caught Offside, the Gunners and Fulham are in the race for his services.

While Lyon are not willing to part with the youngster, it's said that an offer in the region of €45 million could test their resolve. However, Mikel Arteta's side - pursuing their first Premier League title in 21 years - are set to face stiff competition from the Cottagers.

With the transfer window closing in less than 48 hours (2300 hours local time on Friday, August 30), both Premier League sides need to move quickly if they are to land Nuamah. The player's stance on a possible move to England is unknown, though.

Nuamah has played 12 times for Ghana since his international debut in a goalless away draw with Madagascar in an AFCON qualifier in June 2023, contributing three goals and one assist.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal FC have made a good start to the season.

Arsenal have made a promising start to their 2024-25 season. The Gunners kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Attackers Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored either side of the break, with both men also bagging an assist apiece. The Gunners then repeated the scoreline at Aston Villa a week later.

Following a goalless first half at Villa Park, Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before Thomas Partey virtually confirmed the win 10 minutes later. The win marked the first time in 52 years that the Gunners opened a league season with consecutive wins without conceding.

Mikel Arteta's side next host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 31). They won this fixture 2-0 at home last season, in December, with Gabriel Jesus and Havertz scoring in the second half.

The reverse fixture at the Amex - in April 2024 - also went the Gunners' way, with the visitors winning 3-0, thanks to goals from Saka, Havertz and Trossard.

