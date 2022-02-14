Arsenal plotting audacious summer swoop for Chelsea striker - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja this summer. The Albanian has caught the attention of many top Premier League's clubs, thanks to his performances with Southampton this season.

According to Football.london, the Gunners are desperate to sign a striker next summer. They parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but didn't sign a replacement for the 32-year-old. The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, but the 21-year-old joined Juventus instead.

The north London club are also bracing for the potential exits of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer. The duo's contracts are due to expire at the end of the season, and they are unlikely to sign extensions.

Meanwhile, Armado Broja rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his first-team debut in 2019-20. He was sent out on loan to Vitesse Arnhem last season, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances across competitions.

Broja joined Southampton on a season-long loan last summer. The 20-year-old has scored six goals, and provided an assist in 20 Premier League appearances for the Saints. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be a fan of Broja, and could attempt to sign the Chelsea loanee in the summer.

The Spaniard has deployed Gabriel Martinelli as a No.9 in recent weeks. Martinelli has scored four goals and provided two assists in his last ten league games. Arteta would, however, prefer to deploy the 20-year-old as a left winger rather than a centre-forward to make better use of his speed, dribbling and work rate.

The club are, therefore, likely to prioritise the signing of an out-and-out striker like Armando Broja in the summer.

Arsenal need a quality striker to become a top team

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games for the Gunners. Despite his poor form this season, the Gabon striker was arguably the club's talisman since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Arsenal must therefore sign an adequate replacement for Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last month. Despite his good form and undoubted talent, Broja lacks the experience and consistency required to lead a club of the Gunners' stature. Nevertheless, the Chelsea loanee is one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League.

The Gunners, however, need a player who can score 20 goals a season if they are to become a top-four team.

