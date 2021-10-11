Arsenal plotting shock move for Liverpool midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are believed to be interested in re-signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Oxlade-Chamberlain has become a bit-part player at Liverpool in recent years, and is reportedly keen to join a club where he could play more regular first-team football.

According to the Sun, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder in January. The Gunners signed defensive midfielder Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht this summer.

The Belgian has formed an impressive partnership with Thomas Partey in the centre of the park. Arsenal have, however, lacked goals and energy from midfield since the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a regular member of Liverpool's starting line-up during his debut season with the club. But a serious knee injury in his second season with Liverpool hampered his progress there.

The 28-year-old was an integral member of Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League title-winning squad. He scored eight goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool that season.

A combination of injuries and stiff competition for places in Liverpool's midfield led to the England international making just 17 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side last season. Oxlade-Chamberlain has featured just twice for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

The former Arsenal star is reportedly keen to rejuvenate his career, and could seek a move away from the club in January. The midfielder's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2023.

Arsenal could opt to sign Ruben Neves or Yves Bissouma instead of Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's lack of regular football and injury history during his time at Liverpool could prove to be an obstacle for Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently going through a transition phase under Mikel Arteta, and have shown signs of being able to compete for European places this season. Arsenal are keen to add top-quality players to their squad like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The north London club could prefer a move for Wolves star Ruben Neves, though, who is reportedly available for £40 million. Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could be another of their targets. Bissouma has been courted by a host of Premier League teams, and is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

