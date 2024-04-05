Arsenal preparing €6m salary offer to lure Serie A star in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly readying a salary offer to snap up Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been in fine form this season for the Serie A side, contributing 11 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and four assists in 28 games - have come in the league, where Bologna are fourth after 30 games, five points clear of fifth-placed AS Roma.

Despite his contract expiring in 2026, Zirkzee has caught the attention of the Gunners, who are looking for a prolific centre-forward amidst the underwhelming returns of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

However, Mikel Arteta's side will have to contend with Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus for his signature, as per Gianluca Di Marzo of Calcio Mercato via Sport Witness.

Bayern have an advantage in the race, holding a €40 million buy-back clause, but the Gunners are preparing a €6 million salary to bring the Bologna striker to the Emirates. As per transfermarkt, his market value is also €40 million.

Overall, Zirkzee has 13 goals and eight assists in 52 games across competitions for Bologna since arriving in the summer of 2022.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of an impressive season. Mikel Arteta's side are two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after 30 games following a 2-0 home win over Luton Town in midweek.

They next play away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 6) before hosting Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal three days later.

After leading the Premier League title race for a record 248 days before finishing behind Manchester City, Arteta's side have started off from where they left off as they seek to end their two-decade-long league title drought.

Back in the Champions League quarterfinals after 14 years, the Gunners also harbour European ambitions as they eye a strong end to the season.