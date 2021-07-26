Arsenal ready to meet Chelsea striker's wage demands - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to meet Tammy Abraham's wage demands. The Chelsea striker is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge after falling behind Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the pecking order last season.

According to The Express, Arsenal are willing to match Tammy Abraham's £125,000-per-week wage demands. The Gunners are bracing themselves for the exit of Alexandre Lacazette and have identified Abraham as the ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

Arsenal are keen to add a striker to their ranks this summer to replace Alexandre Lacazette, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. The poor form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season has also led the London club to prioritise the signing of a striker.

Abraham ended the 2019-20 campaign as Chelsea's top goalscorer in the Premier League, with 15 goals in 34 games. The England international, though, fell down the pecking order at Chelsea after the arrival of Timo Werner last summer.

Despite impressing when given a chance, Abraham was often used as an impact substitute last season. He made 22 appearances in the Premier League and scored six goals. His exclusion from Chelsea's squad for the FA Cup final against Leicester City led many fans and pundits to believe that his time at the club would come to an end this summer.

Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur as well this summer. Arsenal have now joined the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Abraham as they look to raise capital to fund a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland. The Blues are looking for a fee in the region of £30 million for Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal to 'win' race to sign wantaway Chelsea striker Tammy Abrahamhttps://t.co/eZWmqyrE7c pic.twitter.com/lHhnm6IqXn — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 21, 2021

Arsenal could sell a few fringe players before signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

Tammy Abraham (right) is seemingly surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

Arsenal will need to get rid of a few fringe players to raise the funds required to sign Tammy Abraham. The likes of Lucas Torreira, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Chambers have all been linked with moves away from the club.

.@FabrizioRomano: "I think Chelsea will wait until they have a new striker before they will sell Tammy Abraham, this is my feeling. #Arsenal’s interest is serious, but no official bid has been made" pic.twitter.com/37TSEJ9e8N — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 22, 2021

The arrival of Tammy Abraham could make Arsenal favourites to finish in the European places next season.

