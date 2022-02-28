Arsenal and Real Madrid among clubs interested in snapping up 21-year-old Argentine midfielder - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid and Arsenal have River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez on their radar. The Spanish publication also said that Aston Villa, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the player.

Fernandez's exploits has drawn the attention of many top European clubs, and he might make a move in the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old's links with Real Madrid make sense, as they are looking to inject their ageing midfield with an injection of youth. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro are all on the wrong side of 30.

May not have resulted in a River goal this time, but it’s no wonder to see such big clubs linked. He’s got everything you want in a midfielder.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and other Premier League teams are also looking to bolster their midfield, and the River Plate star might fit the bill perfectly.

Rising into prominence with the Argentine giants, Fernandez has become a key member of the squad, having made 28 appearances. The 21-year-old has displayed consistency in midfield, while also scoring two goals and making four assists.

Fichajes.net has suggested that the out-of-favour Luka Jovic could find a new home this summer. The 24-year-old has struggled for form at the Santiago Bernabeu, so a change of scenario might help him rediscover his mojo.

The five teams that could reportedly sign Jovic from Madrid are Atalanta, Hertha Berlin, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal. While it is not known which of the teams are preferred by Jovic, the striker is looking to leave in search of regular game time.

The Gunners are currently lacking a main striker. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January, while captain Alexander Lacazette, who runs out of contract this summer, could also leave for free.

Jovic has the opportunity to become the main striker at the Gunners and revive his career, as he still has time on his side. However, it remains to be seen how long he takes to adapt to the Premier League.

