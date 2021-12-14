Arsenal receive transfer boost as Serie A striker refuses contract extension - Reports

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The Italian will enter the final six months of his contract with the Serie A side. He has, thus far, rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

According to Torino president Urbano Cairo, Belloti is unlikely to sign an extension with the club. If so, he will become a free agent next summer. Cairo said about Bellotti:

"I do not see big chances to extend his contract, but we will see," Cairo told FantaCalcio."

The Torino president had earlier said about his striker's contract situation:

"For the moment he has not signed, and I do not think he wants to sign. I made an offer that was beyond my means , I can't force him to accept it."

Arsenal could try to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Belotti in January, or try to sign the 27-year-old for a bargain price in the winter transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly prioritised the signing of a top-quality striker, considering Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's massive dip in form this season.

Aubameyang has scored just four goals in 14 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. He was left out of the Gunners' squad in their 3-0 victory over Southampton due to 'disciplinary issues'. That has led many to believe that he could part ways with the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Belotti has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A in recent years. He joined Torino from Palermo in the summer of 2015. Belotti rose to prominence during his second season with the club, scoring 26 goals in 35 Serie A games during the 2016-17 campaign.

The striker scored 13 times in 36 appearances across competitions for Torino last season. He was also part of Italy's triumphant Euro 2020-winning squad this summer. Belotti helped Italy win the competition, scoring a penalty in Italy's 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the semi-final.

Andrea Belotti was linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. At 27, the Italian is approaching his peak, and could be eager to join one of Europe's top clubs.

Arsenal could become a top-four team if they sign a top striker

Torino FC vs Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Arsenal spent in excess of £120 million on new signings this summer. The Gunners, though, opted against signing a new striker. They preferred to put their faith in the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

However, Aubameyang seems a pale shadow of the player he once was. Meanwhile, Lacazette and Nketiah will enter the final six months of their respective contracts with Arsenal. Lacazette is widely expected to leave the north London club at the end of the season.

Arsenal have struggled at times this season due to the absence of a top-quality goalscorer. They have had to depend on the goal-scoring prowess of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in recent weeks.

Despite showing improvement under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are still a few signings away from becoming a top-four team in the Premier League again.

For that to happen, Arsenal will need to get out-and-out goalscorer soon. One such option is Torino striker Andrea Belotti, whom they could sign this winter or next summer.

