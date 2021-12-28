Arsenal scouting La Liga forward to replace Aubameyang - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri as a replacement for Gabon striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. The striker was recently stripped of the captain's armband. He has also been left out of the Arsenal squad for their last four Premier League games due to a disciplinary breach.

According to ESPN, Arsenal have been scouting En-Neysri for a while. The 24-year-old was one of the most prolific goalscorers in La Liga last season, scoring 18 times in 38 games. En Nesyri has scored three goals in eight La Liga games for Sevilla this season.

The Gunners are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements in January. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang seems destined to leave the club during the winter transfer window after being banished to the sidelines.

Alexandre Lacazette has put in impressive performances for the Gunners in recent weeks. He has bagged two goals and three assists in his last four Premier League games.

The French forward's contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season. According to L'Equipe as per Sportscafe, Lacazette has 'rejected' a contract extension with the club.

Arsenal have been linked with moves for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic and Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The north London club are likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Vlahovic from Italian giants Juventus.

Meanwhile, Everton are likely to demand over £50 million for Calvert-Lewin, which could be a deal-breaker for Arsenal. The Gunners have identified En-Nesyri as a cheaper alternative to Calvert-Lewin and Vlahovic.

Arsenal need to make new signings in January

Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League games. The Gunners have scored 19 goals in their last five games across competitions. They have made significant progress under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spaniard has managed to get the best out of his squad in recent months.

The Premier League giants have become genuine contenders for a top-four place this season. Arsenal, though, are set to lose four players because of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Mikel Arteta very clear on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation: "Pierre wasn't selected. We'll take it game by game. That was the decision", Arteta said. "The unity we have around the club and with our fans is very pleasing", Arsenal manager added.

The departure of the quartet and the potential exit of Aubameyang in January, could adversely impact Arsenal.

Arteta should, therefore, sign a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund striker if Arsenal are to remain in top-four reckoning. The Gunners are currently in fourth place in the league, six points behind cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

