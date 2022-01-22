Arsenal set to face competition from Atletico Madrid for Premier League star likely to leave this summer - Reports

Arsenal could face competition from Atletico Madrid for Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they move for the Everton star in the summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners are determined to strengthen their attack by signing a centre-forward. They are reportedly looking to sign Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic this month, but have other options as well should a deal for the Serb not materialise.

Everton star Calvert-Lewin is among those under consideration by Arsenal ahead of the summer. According to the aforementioned source, Mikel Arteta's side are 'fascinated' about the England international.

Calvert-Lewin is said to be planning to take the next step in his career, which could be a boost for the Gunners. If the report is to be believed, the 24-year-old is likely to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal will have to fend off competition from Atletico Madrid to acquire the striker's services. Diego Simeone's side reportedly enquired about Calvert-Lewin a few weeks ago, and have identified him as a target.

The former Sheffield United striker is expected to cost in excess of €40 million. It remains to be seen if Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are prepared to pay such a sum for Calvert-Lewin next summer. The striker has scored three goals from five appearances for Everton so far this season.

Arsenal's move for Calvert-Lewin could depend on how Vlahovic pursuit pans out

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to acquire Dusan Vlahovic's services from Fiorentina during the ongoing transfer window. There have been suggestions that the Serie A club are prepared to sell the Serb this month after he rejected a contract offer from them.

The Athletic claimed earlier in January that the Gunners could be the frontrunners for Vlahovic if he decides to leave Fiorentina this month. It is said that the player's decision could be key in the Premier League club's efforts to sign him.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month. If 21yo leaves Fiorentina now,

Nketiah info, other positions & more theathletic.com/3054326/2022/0… Arsenal pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month. If 21yo leaves Fiorentina now, #AFC currently ahead based on fee/salary. Decision of striker + agent will be key. Isak & Calvert-Lewin also admiredNketiah info, other positions & more @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Arsenal pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month. If 21yo leaves Fiorentina now, #AFC currently ahead based on fee/salary. Decision of striker + agent will be key. Isak & Calvert-Lewin also admired➕ Nketiah info, other positions & more @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3054326/2022/0…

Mikel Arteta's side seem to have other options as well if they fail to land Vlahovic from Fiorentina. Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad frontman Aleksander Isak are said to be admired by the north London giants.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, the Gunners' potential move for Calvert-Lewin in the summer could depend on whether they sign Vlahovic or not. It is unclear whether the 24-year-old is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, though.

Edited by Bhargav