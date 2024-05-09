Arsenal set to hold 3-hour bus parade if they win the Premier League this season - Reports

Arsenal reportedly plan to hold a three-hpur bus parade in London if they win the Premier League. The Gunners lead the standings by a point over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a four-game winning run after seeing off Bournemouth 3-0 at home last weekend. However, City have the upper hand in the title race because of their game in hand.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 20 games in the league, winning 16, including the last six, since a goalless home draw with the Gunners in March. However, should the Cityzens drop points in their three remaining games and the Gunners don't, the Premier League will return to north London for the first time since 2004.

In case that happens, the Gunners plan to have a bus parade on Sunday, May 20, from the Emirates at 5 pm local time, travelling via the Islington Town Hall, before returning to the stadium (as per Daily Mail).

The players would appear on a podium above The Armoury store at approximately 7 pm, and the entire event will end an hour later. Road closures are set to be in place from 4 pm onwards.

A look at the remainder of Arsenal's season

Arsenal FC celebrating

Arsenal have had a fabulous season despite their setbacks in both domestic cups. Having reached their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years (lost to Bayern Munich), the Gunners could return to the competition as Premier League winners.

Of course, they need other results to go their way too - namely City dropping points - but the Gunners need to win their two remaining games as well to stay in front.

Up next, Mikel Arteta's side make a trip to Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12) to face Manchester United before winding up their season at home to Everton six days later. The Gunners beat United 3-1 at the Emirates earlier this season, while they beat Everton 1-0 away.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, play Fulham away on Saturday (May 11), Tottenham Hotspur away on Tuesday (May 14) and West Ham United at home on May 19.