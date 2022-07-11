Arsenal set price tag for 24-year-old amid interest from Juventus - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set their asking price for defender Gabriel Magalhaes amid speculations linking him with Serie A giants Juventus.

Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2020, has established himself as a first-choice centre-back for the Gunners. Last season, he scored five goals in 35 Premier League games.

The 24-year-old, who has three years left in his deal at the Emirates Stadium, is set to face competition from the returning William Saliba next season. Meanwhile, the north London outfit are closing in on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Daily Express) to bolster their defensive ranks.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Gunners are open to offers for Gabriel in the region of €40 million. Pedulla also adds that Juventus are confident about sealing a discounted deal for the centre-back.

Earlier, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the club hierarchy in Turin rates the Brazilian's passing and goalscoring ability highly. However, the Serie A club feel the player has scope to improve his game reading and concentration.

With Matthijs de Ligt reportedly on his way out of the Allianz Stadium, the Old Lady are hoping to earn close to €90 million from his sale. The club are aiming to redirect the funds to finance two deals this summer — Gabriel and AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have offered €75 million plus add-ons for De Ligt, as per Alfredo Pedulla. Juventus, though, are awaiting an improved bid from Chelsea, who had earlier placed a bid in the region of €70 million.

Juventus in race to sign Arsenal's Lucas Torreira

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, the Massimiliano Allegri-managed side are currently monitoring the situation of out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, who's in the final year of his deal. The Old Lady have been in touch with the player's agent Pablo Bentancur, who also represents Juventus defender Radu Dragusin.

afcstuff @afcstuff Lucas Torreira on staying at Arsenal: “There is no chance. From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either. We’ll look for a new direction. Any team that wants me has to buy me, which would be around €15m.” [El Telegrafo] #afc Lucas Torreira on staying at Arsenal: “There is no chance. From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either. We’ll look for a new direction. Any team that wants me has to buy me, which would be around €15m.” [El Telegrafo] #afc https://t.co/KtP1Pej3BH

Despite the interest in the Uruguayan, the Serie A giants are prioritising a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer. Like Torreira, Paredes also has the experience of playing in Serie A from his time at AS Roma, Chievo and Empoli between 2014 and 2017.

Torreira, who joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018, featured in 35 games for Fiorentina on loan last season, registering five goals and two assists.

