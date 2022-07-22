Arsenal set to be without 3 key players for Florida Cup final against Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal are set to face Chelsea in the Florida Cup final on July 24 but will be without three of their regular starters, as per JustArsenal. Left-back Kieran Tierney, right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu and attacking midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe are set to miss the clash with the Blues.

Tierney, 25, missed most of last season through injury and underwent a knee operation in March. The Scot returned in the Gunners' 5-3 friendly win over Nurnberg on July 8 but was taken off after 30 minutes, as a precaution.

Tomiyasu, 23, is another expected absentee after injuring his calf at the back end of last season. The Japan international continues to recover despite making sparing appearances following his injury and is a doubt against the Blues.

James Olley @JamesOlley Arsenal players are out for training here. Arsenal players are out for training here. https://t.co/23kSv59LbG

Smith-Rowe, 21, is also expected to miss the game. The English attacker has been training by himself during the pre-season tour in America. His availability for the start of the new Premier League season is under speculation too.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave an update on the injury situation in his team following their 2-0 friendly win over Everton on July 17:

“We have Kieran (Tierney) with a slight problem; we have Emile (Smith Rowe) with a muscular niggle, Tomiyasu as well."

Arsenal can show they mean business against Chelsea in Florida Cup final

The Gunners have impressed in pre-season.

It may just be a friendly, but Arsenal will look put down a marker that they're keen to break into the top four next season with a good performance against Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in fine form this pre-season, winning all three of their games so far, scoring ten goals. New boy Gabriel Jesus has shone for the north London outfit, impressing with three goals, including a double against Nurnberg on debut.

The Gunners will look to improve on their Premier League campaign last season. They looked good to finish in the top four before they were pipped by Tottenham Hotspur in the last three games.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC



[@podpah via #afc 🗣 Gabriel Jesus: “I arrived at Arsenal at a time where I need to play football with a smile on my face again. My mother watched our game and called me to say “I’m seeing you different again, playing happy! I got emotional to hear that.”[@podpah via @rehnato 🗣 Gabriel Jesus: “I arrived at Arsenal at a time where I need to play football with a smile on my face again. My mother watched our game and called me to say “I’m seeing you different again, playing happy! I got emotional to hear that.”[@podpah via @rehnato] #afc https://t.co/jFqkXLYBMW

Signing a striker was of the utmost importance at the Emirates this summer and Jesus' arrival may help the Gunners wreak havoc.

A win and impressive performance over their London rivals Chelsea on Sunday could be an indicator of what threat Arsenal could pose next season. The north London outfit will kick off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far