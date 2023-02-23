Arsenal had surprise €70 million bid rejected in January by European giants - Reports

Arsenal submitted a surprise €70 million bid for Barcelona's Raphinha in the recently concluded January transfer window, according to journalist Alfredo Martínez.

The Blaugrana received the said offer from Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders, which included a €58 million fixed fee. However, they rejected the bid, as the La Liga leaders view Raphinha as a player for the future.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona rejected an Arsenal offer of €70 million for the Brazilian Raphinha in January. [sport] #fcblive Barcelona rejected an Arsenal offer of €70 million for the Brazilian Raphinha in January. [sport] #fcblive https://t.co/70jNHINtjF

The Gunners had previously shown strong interest in Mykhailo Mudryk before he joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk last month. Mudryk's rejection forced the Gunners to snap up Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion

Before that, Arteta's team had looked at a few other attackers, including Raphinha. The Brazilian international arrived at the Camp Nou from Leeds United in 2022 on a £55 million deal.

It was not the first time Arsenal attempted to sign the 26-year-old Brazilian forward, having tried to sign him before he joined Barcelona. The Gunners reportedly made another attempt for the player last month, but Barcelona didn't budge.

Although selling Raphinha to Arsenal in January would have benefited Xavi Hernandez's team to improve their finances, they rejected the opportunity to do so. The Brazilian had previously expressed his desire to join either Arsenal or PSG if he moves out of the Camp Nou.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Raphinha (FC Barcelona): “A team I like from outside of Spain? I love Arsenal, PSG.” Raphinha (FC Barcelona): “A team I like from outside of Spain? I love Arsenal, PSG.” https://t.co/bluQPTISJV

In Mudryk's case, the player had previously indicated a desire to join Arsenal, but only Chelsea matched his £88.5 million asking price. The 22-year-old has since signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues.

The Gunners lead the Premier League, two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game more. Their pursuit of star players in January shows how desperately Arteta wanted to strengthen the bench to boost his side's title harge.

Arsenal eyeing Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund in summer

According to Transfermarkt, the Gunners are looking to sign Atalanta's young star Rasmus Winther Hojlund in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news Arsenal have reportedly scouted and are now prepared to bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund in the summer Arsenal have reportedly scouted and are now prepared to bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund in the summer 👀 https://t.co/ViqYtYZk6Z

The 20-year-old joined Atalanta last summer from SK Sturm Graz for a reported fee of £15 million and has been making waves in Serie A. Hojlund has scored an impressive seven goals and made one assist in 21 games this season, which has caught the Premier League leaders' attention.

However, it remains to be seen whether Atalanta would part ways with the promising striker. Nevertheless, the Gunners are reportedly preparing to submit a bid to secure his services.

Poll : 0 votes