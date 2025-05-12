Arsenal in talks to sign new striker with 2-man shortlist lined up by sporting director Andrea Berta: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign strikers Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko, a list shortlisted by their sporting director Andrea Berta. The Gunners are in sore need of a No. 9.

For the third straight season, Mikel Arteta's side look likely to finish second, having done so behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns. Despite a 2-2 draw at champions Liverpool at the weekend, the Gunners trail the Reds by 15 points with two games left and two points ahead of third-placed Newcastle United.

Arteta's side have been plagued by injuries to key attackers like Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus throughout the season. As per TEAMtalk, they are looking to sign one of Gyokeres or Sesko this summer. Journalist Graeme Bailey wrote on TBR (via TEAMtalk):

“Berta is busy on incomings. There is no disputing that a new number nine is where most of his time is being spent. Whether that is next, time will tell, but it is seemingly looking more and more likely to be Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko, but that still isn’t certain.”

Gyokeres, 26, is in the midst of a superb season, amassing an incredible 52 times in 50 games across competitions for Primeira Liga leaders Sporting CP. Meanwhile, Sesko, 21, has struck 21 times in 44 outings across competitions for RB Leipzig, who are seventh in the Bundesliga.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are having a decent season but one that will end without major silverware. With Liverpool clinching the Premier League title, the Gunners' league title drought is now 21 years.

Mikel Arteta's side fared well in Europe, reaching their first UEFA Champions League semi-final since 2009. However, following a 1-0 first-leg home loss to Paris Saint-Germain, they lost 2-1 away in the return to be knocked out.

Back in domestic action, the Gunners recovered from two goals down to force a share of the spoils at Premier League champions Liverpool. Up next for them is a home game with Newcastle United on Sunday (May 18), which could decide second spot in the league.

The Gunners close out their season seven days later at Southampton, looking good for a UEFA Champions League return.

