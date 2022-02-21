Arsenal in talks to sign Serie A star wanted by Manchester United - Reports

Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. The Gunners could face stiff competition from Premier League giants Manchester United for the 25-year-old's signature, though.

According to Metro, the Gunners were keen to sign a top midfielder in January, but failed to sign any of their preferred transfer targets. The north London club could now attempt to sign Ruiz this summer. They have reportedly begun negotiations with the player's representatives for a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Arsenal have held talks with the agents of Fabián Ruiz. [ Arsenal have held talks with the agents of Fabián Ruiz. [ @Ekremkonur ]. 🇪🇸 Arsenal have held talks with the agents of Fabián Ruiz. [@Ekremkonur]. https://t.co/vb6li2h27d

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be a massive fan of the Spaniard. He believes Ruiz could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey at the centre of the park next season.

Fabian Ruiz joined Napoli from Real Betis in the summer of 2018. He has made over 150 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 20 goals.

Ruiz has scored five goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances across competitions for Napoli this season. His performances have helped propel the Partenopei to third place in the Serie A standings. They are only three points behind league leaders AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand.

The 25-year-old's performances have caught the attention of Premier League giants Arsenal. Arteta has reportedly grown tired of the inconsistent performances of Granit Xhaka, and is keen to sign a ball-playing midfielder to partner Partey next season. However, Manchester United are also in the fray for him.

The Red Devils are bracing for the potential departure of Paul Pogba. His contract expires at the end of the season, and he's unlikely to sign an extension. The 28-year-old is widely expected to run down his contract, and leave as a free agent. United could, therefore, look to sign a replacement for him if he leaves.

Napoli are believed to be willing to sell Ruiz for £16 million this summer, as he will have just one year left in his contract this summer.

Arsenal could drop their interest in Ruiz for Youri Tielemans

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Arsenal could cool their interest in Ruiz, and turn their attention to Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. The Belgian has evolved into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time with the Foxes.

Tielemans has scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 138 appearances for Leicester across competitions. He scored an incredible match-winner for the Foxes against Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season.

The Belgian has scored seven goals and provided 30 appearances in what has otherwise been an underwhelming season for Brendan Rodgers' side. The 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Leicester this season. He is now expected to secure a move to one of Europe's top clubs soon.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Brendan Rodgers clarifies Youri Tielemans contract stance amid Man Utd and Arsenal links Brendan Rodgers clarifies Youri Tielemans contract stance amid Man Utd and Arsenal linksmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/PUkVek8PKc

Tieleman's contract with the club is set to expire next summer. So Leicester could sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Edited by Bhargav