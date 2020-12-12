Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai agrees deal with RB Leipzig – Reports

Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai is set to snub the Gunners and join RB Leipzig, according to reports. The Hungarian midfielder had been on the radar of the Premier League giants for a while, with Mikel Arteta looking to inject a fresh dose of creativity in his squad in January.

Szoboszlai is one of the most promising youngsters in Europe and has been in exceptional form for his current side RB Salzburg this season. He has scored four times and set up six goals in ten games in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The Hungarian midfielder also found the back of the net twice in the UEFA Champions League, even though his team finished third in the group and dropped to the Europa League. However, there was enough on display to justify Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old.

Szoboszlai has 25 goals and 33 assists from 80 appearances for RB Salzburg. Moreover, he plays in the No. 10 position that has been the crux of Arteta’s worries at Arsenal.

The Spaniard has even opted for traditional No. 9s like Alexandre Lacazette to carry out that role, but those decisions have backfired. The Gunners are currently 15th in the Premier League after 11 games and have lacked goal threat and creativity.

As such, Szoboszlai would have been the perfect addition for Arsenal, but it now looks like the Gunners are set to miss out on the Hungarian.

Arsenal could have signed Dominik Szoboszlai for just £23m

Dominik Szoboszlai is set to join RB Leipzig

Arsenal were among a host of clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who were interested in the player.

Szoboszlai has a £23m release clause in his contract, which would have been a bargain given the player’s age and attributes.

Dominik Szoboszlai has completed 114 key passes in his last 31 games.



He has scored 14 goals & got 12 assists in that time frame. pic.twitter.com/i2K79GgRPS — Harry (@RunReissRun) December 7, 2020

However, RB Leipzig seems to have raced ahead of Arsenal to secure the Hungarian’s signature.

Szoboszlai is now reportedly close to finalising a transfer to RB Salzburg’s sister side. Because of the relationship between the two clubs, Leipzig were always ahead in the race for the player.

It now appears that the Bundesliga side have used their advantage well and stolen a march on their rivals.

Sky Sports Germany are reporting that RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has opted to join sister club RB Leipzig. Arsenal along with Real Madrid were yet to make a bid and with the December 15th deadline looming it seems as though the Hungarian has made his mind up now. pic.twitter.com/p1L3AkSBQM — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) December 11, 2020

Arsenal and AC Milan had contacted the player’s representatives to discuss a deal, but it is believed that Dominik Szoboszlai was desperate to move to RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side have agreed to pay Szoboszlai’s release clause, and the player's transfer could be announced in the coming days. That effectively means that Arsenal’s search for a creative midfielder continues.