Arsenal targeting RB Leipzig star - Reports

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer, according to Football 365 (via JustArsenal). The Gunners already have had an excellent transfer window but are still in search of more reinforcements to improve the squad before the new season.

Josko Gvardiol, 20, has proven to be one of the best young defenders at RB Leipzig. He joined the Red Bull-owned club last summer from Dinamo Zagreb and made an instant impact. He made 46 appearances last summer, contributing two goals and three assists across competitions, as Leipzig recorded the joint-meanest Bundesliga defence (37 goals).

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal could enter the market to sign a new defender. Their centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has been linked with a move to Juventus, explaining why they're scouting a replacement.

The Gunners spent big on a centre-back last summer, bringing in Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50 million. According to Transfermarkt, Gvardiol is currently valued at around £32 million. However, Leipzig could ask a higher price, as the player is contracted with them till 2026.

Squawka @Squawka



And he played more passes into the final third than any other Bundesliga CB. Joško Gvardiol completed more take-ons than any other centre-back in Europe's top five leagues in 2021/22.And he played more passes into the final third than any other Bundesliga CB. Joško Gvardiol completed more take-ons than any other centre-back in Europe's top five leagues in 2021/22.And he played more passes into the final third than any other Bundesliga CB. 🎯 https://t.co/cCvXZMJ54R

However, Arsenal are not the only club in Gvardiol's pursuit. Premier League champions Manchester City are also in the race for the versatile Croatia international, who can also play left-back.

Even without the departure of Magalhaes, the Gunners would stil need an additional centre-back as a back-up. Rob Holding is currently their only other centre-back, and there are question marks over the futures of Pablo Mari and William Saliba. According to Sports Mole, the latter has no intention of wanting to pen a new contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal will play three pre-season friendlies in United States

The Gunners are in the United States as part of their pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Gunners are scheduled to play three friendlies.

Mikel Arteta's side will take on Everton in Baltimore on July 16. They'll then face Orlando City on July 20 in Orlando before taking on Chelsea three days later.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Navy Training Base Stepping out in the sunNavy Training Base Stepping out in the sun 😎📍 Navy Training Base https://t.co/5PzqT3ZE58

The Gunners will end their pre-season preparation with a home game against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far