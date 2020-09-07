Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners on alert as Barcelona could let a superstar leave for free, Atletico line up Partey replacement and more - 06th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Thomas Partey, Barcelona allowing an Arsenal and Manchester United target to leave for free and more.

Barcelona could allow an Arsenal and Manchester United target to leave on a free transfer

Arsenal are on red alert as Barcelona ponder ripping up Samuel Umtiti's contract to allow him to leave for free. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman doesn't see Umtiti featuring for his first-team. The Catalan outfit are keen to get the 26-year-old off their wage bill in order to free up funds for new signings.

The French defender is set to be the latest casualty of the Koeman era, with Ivan Rakitic already shown the door and Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal close to agreeing moves to Italy.

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be long-term admirers of Umtiti, who had fallen behind international teammate Clement Lenglet in the pecking order at Camp Nou.

However, the Gunners have already signed Gabriel Magalhaes in the ongoing transfer window while William Saliba has also joined the club after a season-long loan with Saint Etienne. In such a scenario, it looks extremely unlikely that the North London outfit would make a move for the French defender even if he is available on a free transfer.

Atletico Madrid line up Thomas Partey replacement

Atletico Madrid are slowly but surely preparing for life without Thomas Partey. The La Liga outfit have identified Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca as an ideal replacement for the Ghanian player. According to reports, Atletico are waiting for an official bid from the Gunners before they follow up their interest in Roca with an official bid.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Partey who remains the Gunners' top target in the ongoing transfer window.

Atletico have reiterated that they would only allow Partey to leave only if his €50 million release clause is paid in full. However, the Gunners are hoping to strike a deal with the La Liga outfit that would allow them to stagger the payments over the course of the Ghanian midfielder's contract.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to generate funds from player sales that would allow them to pursue their top targets.

Mesut Ozil set to be reintegrated in Arsenal's first-team squad

Mesut Ozil has been handed a lifeline in a bid to resurrect his Arsenal career, with head coach Mikel Arteta keen on reintegrating the German World Cup winner in the squad. Arteta, who is seemingly resigned to the fact that Ozil will see out the remainder of his £350,000 per week contract with Arsenal, wants to make the most of the club's top earner, according to reports.

The German midfielder was shunted out of the team towards the end of last season. He did not play a part in any of the Gunners' 13 games since the restart of football post the COVID-19 lockdown.