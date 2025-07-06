Arsenal unwilling to pay £50m fee demanded by Chelsea for Noni Madueke, price Gunners are ready to pay comes to light: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly not willing to match Chelsea's asking price of £50 million for winger Noni Madueke. The 23-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023.

In 91 appearances across competitions, Madueke has registered 20 goals and nine assists. He has 11 strikes and five assists in 45 outings across competitions but hasn't made a goal contribution in four games in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Despite being contracted to Stamford Bridge till 2030, Madueke could be on the move this summer, with the Gunners said to be hot in his trails. However, as per Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at Independent (via Pys), Mikel Arteta's side are willing to pay £40 million, £10 million less than what the Blues are asking for

Madueke struck seven times and assisted four in 32 outings in the Premier League, where Enzo Maresca's side finished fourth to return to the UEFA Champions League, 15 points off champions Liverpool.

He also scored three times and assisted once in five games in the UEFA Europa Conference League, which the Blues won. Madueke also scored once in two qualifiers in the qualifiers.

As per the BBC, the Gunners have agreed personal terms with Madueke, ahead of the Englishman's possible move to the Emirates. However, the source says that no formal offer has been to the Blues for the winger's services.

How have Chelsea fared in the FIFA Club World Cup so far?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are in action in the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA, reaching the semi-finals following a 2-1 win over Brasileiro Serie A side Palmeiras in the last-eight at the weekend.

After Cole Palmer had given the Blues a 16th-minute lead, Palmeiras hit back through Estavao Willian - who's set to join the Premier League side. However, an own goal from Giay Agustin seven minutes from time sealed Palmeiras' fate as Maresca's side moved on to the next round.

Up next, the reigning Conference League winners come up against another Brasileiro Serie A side, Fluminense, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday as a place in the final beckons.

The Blues had finished second in the group stage, behind Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo, who beat their Premier League counterparts 3-1, en route topping the group.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More