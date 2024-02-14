Arsenal willing to offload 23-year-old star and sign Ajax talent Jorrel Hato: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato this summer by offloading full-back Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners are right in the mix in the Premier League title race, following up their 3-1 home win over leaders Liverpool with a 6-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (February 11).

Mikel Arteta's side are third in the standings, behind Machester City - who have a game in hand - on goal difference and two adrift of Liverpool (54) after 24 games.

Kiwior, meanwhile, has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates, with first-choice pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and the verstatile Ben White ahead of him.

The 23-year-old has started just five league games this season, clocking 439 minutes, and his fortunes are unlikely to improve. After arriving from Spezia in 2022, the Pole stayed put in January but could be shipped off if a suitable bid arrives in the summer (as per Express via HITC).

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Hato has made heads turn with a series of impressive performances at the heart of Ajax's defence. This season, he has a goal and three assists in 30 games across competitions, starting each game, and could be an astute investment for the Gunners.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb campaign in the Premier League and Europe despite their early exits in both domestic cups.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking to win their first league title on two decades and next take on Burnley away on Saturday (February 17).

Following their FA Cup third-round loss at home to the Reds last month, the Gunners have won four straight games - all in the league - with one of them coming against the leaders earlier this month.

Arteta'a side have also fared well on their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. The Gunners won their group, finishing four points ahead of PSV Eindhoven.

They travel to FC Porto on February 22 for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie before the return at the Emirates three weeks later.