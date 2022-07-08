Aston Villa eye move for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Englishman caught the attention of Steven Gerrard's side, thanks to his incredible performances during his loan spell with Crystal Palace last season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on the Que Golazo Podcast that Villa manager Gerrard is a massive fan of Gallagher and could make a move for the 22-year-old.

Gallagher, 22, spent 11 years at Chelsea's youth academy before making his first-team debut in 2019. He was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in the 2019-20 season.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with West Bromwich Albion but was unable to make the most of his opportunities. The midfielder joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Gallagher thrived there under Partick Vieira, bagging eight goals and five assists in 34 Premier League games as Palace finished twelfth. He was awarded the Crystal Palace 'Player of the Year' award.

The England international has returned to Stamford Bridge, where he's expected to be given the chance to prove his worth. Gallagher will be eager to become a regular starter to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is keen to bolster his Villa squad after finishing 14th last season. They have signed Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, and have also snapped up Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos and Robin Olsen. Gallagher could be the next.

Chelsea unlikely to entertain offers for Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher evolved into one of the most promising young talents in England during his loan spell with Crystal Palace last season. He impressed with his work rate, tenacity, eye for goal and ability to be at the right place at the right time.

The Blues suffered from a lack of goals from midfield last season. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley scored just 11 Premier League goals between them.

Furthermore, the Blues have an ageing midfield. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are in their 30s and have just one year left in their contracts with the club. So they're therefore unlikely to let Gallagher leave.

