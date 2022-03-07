Aston Villa make an offer for 25-year-old Barcelona target - Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa have reportedly made an offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, with Barcelona tracking the player.

Kessie, 25, has had a fine season at the San Siro, with his performances for Stefano Poli's side seeing him linked with a move to Barcelona.

Il Milanista (via HITC) has reported that Aston Villa have joined the race for the Ivorian, with the midfielder's contract with Milan running out at the end of the season.

Barcelona have already drawn up a proposal for the player. It appears Villa boss Steven Gerrard is now set to rival the La Liga giants for Kessie's signature.

The versatile midfielder has five goals in 20 appearances for AC Milan this season in Serie A.

His versatility in the middle of the park despite predominantly being a defensive midfielder could be hugely beneficial to Villa, who are undergoing huge changes under Gerrard.

Barcelona's pursuit of the player may make a deal for the Premier League side difficult to achieve. That's because the Blaugrana could offer Kessie European football next season.

Blaugrana manager Xavi has made huge changes to his squad since taking over in November last year. He has already signed the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang and Ferran Torres. Xavi is now targeting a central midfielder to add more depth to his squad.

Franck Kessie to choose Barcelona over Aston Villa?

Franck Kessie may be enticed by the chance to play Champions League football.

Reports that Villa are set to challenge Barcelona for the signature of Franck Kessie is testament to the development the team is going through under Gerrard.

With Gerrard seemingly prepared to challenge a side of the pedigree of Barcelona in the transfer window, it shows the vision the Liverpool legend has for the club.

However, successfully luring Kessie to Villa Park would be another thing. The Ivory Coast international could prefer the option of playing for one of Europe's top sides in Barcelona.

Aston Villa's transformation is in full effect, with the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, showing Gerrard means business.

However, their current standing in the Premier League - 11th place - would perhaps be a step down for Kessie, who plays for Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Xavi's Barcelona currently occupy fourth position in La Liga. So the opportunity to play UEFA Champions League football could be too difficult for Kessie to turn down, should the Blaugrana qualify.

