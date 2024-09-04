Aston Villa plot surprise move to sign defender who was linked with Manchester United - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to snap up Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, a Manchester United target. The 28-year-old has been with the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021.

Dumfries played a key role in Inter's Serie A-winning 2023-24 campaign, bagging four goals and five assists in 31 games across competitions. He also scored once in five UEFA Champions League outings.

With his contract expiring next summer, the Dutch international has attracted attention from many clubs from across the continent. As per FC Inter News (via TBR), Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly close to bringing him to England this summer, but the move didn't materialise.

The aforementioned report also mentioned that Villa were in the fray for Dumfries as well and that Unai Emery's side are keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential move when the transfer window reopens in January. Villa are playing their first season in the UEFA Champions League in nearly four decades after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

Dumfries was recently in action at UEFA Euro 2024 - contributing an assist in five games - as the Netherlands lost 2-1 to England in the semi-final. The Dutchman has played two Serie A games for Inter this season, making no goal contribution.

"I'm really excited" - New Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte

New Manchester United midifelder Manuel Ugarte

New Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has arrived at Old Trafford on a reported £50.5 million deal, signing a five-year contract. The deal value includes £8.4 million in add-ons.

Ugarte is happy to join the Premier League giants and is prepared for his new challenge as he looks to make a mark in English football. He said (as per the BBC):

"I also spoke a lot with Facu Pellistri, and he told me all about everything: the atmosphere that's generated, the match day atmosphere that builds up at Old Trafford is incredible. So yes, I'm really excited. I'd love to experience United's legendary stadium as a player and feel the presence of the supporters.

"I'm really thrilled and more than anything eager and excited, while I obviously realise that it's a great responsibility, and I'm prepared for that. I've never seen anything like it before, these United fans, because, since the news first came out, they've been sending me messages.

The Red Devils - fourth in the Premier League following successive defeats - next take on Southampton away in the league on September 14.

