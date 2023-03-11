Atletico Madrid keen on signing Barcelona star in summer - Reports

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona's Ez Abde as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Valued at over €15 million, the Moroccan midfielder has drawn interest from Atletico. The Rojiblancos are ready to make a move if Barcelona don't see a place for him in their starting lineup after his Osasuna loan stint ends. However, before bringing Abde back to their squad, Barca would not rule out a sale if a substantial offer arrives.

Abde has had an excellent season with Osasuna, and his exploits could to make his move back to the Camp Nou a reality. However, the Blaugrana need to assess the available space, depending on departures to avoid falling foul of La Liga rules.

Atletico see Abde as an excellent option to strengthen the team. They have already signed Yannick Carrasco from Barcelona and will look to add Abde to their recent trades with the Blaugrana.

While several English clubs have approached Abde, Barca are convinced that a big offer will eventually arrive. However, they already know that Abde's valuation is higher than €15 million.

For Abde, the priority is to play and get guaranteed minutes, which Xavi cannot guarantee right now, leaving a window of opportunity for Simeone to sign the Moroccan international.

Barca have clarified that there will be no more loan stints for Abde. Either he stays in the first team, or he will be transferred. While Atletico Madrid remain interested in the Moroccan midfielder, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona integrates him in the first team.

Barcelona looking to sign Inigo Martinez on free transfer

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Athletic Club defender Inigo Martínez, who will be a free agent in the summer. Despite interest from the Blaugrana, Atletico are said to be more interested in the 31-year-old centre-back.

Barcelona are undergoing a complete overhaul of the squad under Xavi Hernandez and see Martínez as a potential solution to their defensive woes.

Nonetheless, with the competition from Atletico, it remains to be seen whether they can secure the Spanish international. Martinez has played over 400 La Liga games for Real Sociedad and Athletic Club and would bring experience and solidity to the defence.

