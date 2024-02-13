Barcelona believe they can make competitive offer to sign superstar with €150 million price tag: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested to splurge on AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao despite the Portugal international likely to cost a fortune.

Leao, 24, has six goals and nine assists in 28 games across competitions this season. That includes three goals and nine assists in 21 games in Serie A, where Milan are third with 52 points, eight behind leaders Inter Milan, having played a game more.

Despite being contracted with the Rossoneri till 2028, Leao has no dearth of high-profile suitors from across the continent. That includes Barca, whose financial difficulties are rather well-documented.

Nevertheless, as per Barca Blaugranes (via Sport), president Joan Laporta wishes to make a superstar signing, with Leao being one of the contenders. While Milan are expected to ask for €150 million, the Blaugrana will look to make a 'competitive' offer to lure him to the Camp Nou.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona are in the midst of an up-and-down campaign, having lost the Supercopa final to Real Madrid, bowed out of the Copa del Rey and trailing Los Blancos (61) by 10 points in La Liga with 14 games to go.

Barcelona president furious with Granada draw

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona's La Liga travails continued with a disappointing 3-3 home draw with struggling Granada.

Xavi's side led through Lamine Yamal in the 14th minute, but Ricard Sanchez equalised for the visitors two minutes before half-time before Facundo Pellistri put them ahead at the hour mark.

Although Robert Lewandowski restored parity for the Blaugrana three minutes later, Granada were back in front in the 66th minute through Ignasi Miquel. Lamal spared the hosts' blushes with his second of the night 10 minutes from time, but a winner wasn't to be as Barca slipped 10 points off the top.

With their La Liga title defence all but over, president Laporta angrily threw a tray of Canapes in the director's box, as per Relevo (via GOAL). Barca travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday (February 17) before hosting Napoli four days later in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.