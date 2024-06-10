Barcelona boss Hansi Flick identifies 23-year-old Bundesliga star as unexpected option to reinforce midfield next season: Reports

According to Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona have identified VFB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller as a new midfield target. Stiller. 23, played a key role as Stuttgart sealed a surprise second-placed finish in the Bundesliga. The German midfielder scored one goal and provided six assists in 31 appearances across competitions.

Flick is set to take over at the Blaugrana next season and is reportedly keen on bolstering his side's midfield. Stiller has emerged as a key target. Flick is well acquainted with Stiller's talent, having handed the player his first-team debut at Bayern Munich.

Stiller joined Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 and has a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €20 million. Hence, he could be a financially affordable option for Barcelona amid the club's cash-strapped situation.

Barca have the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, who has faded after a bright start. A young midfielder like Stiller, though, could be a sensible addition.

Galatasary give up chase on Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogam emerged as a shock target for Turkish giants Galatasaray. The German joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer.

Gundogan scored five goals and provided 14 assists in 51 appearances in his first season at the club. Galatasaray were keen on making an ambitious move for Gundogan. Their coach Okan Buruk, though, has revealed that Gundogan will stay at Barca (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Every coach wants to have him on his team, but I know Ilkay will continue his career at Barca for one more year. He is a very high level player in terms of personality and character, but it is certain that he'll continue there for another year."

Gundogan has a contract with Barca till the end of the 2024-25 season and is expected to see out his deal.