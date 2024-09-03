Barcelona boss Hansi Flick punishes Lamine Yamal with ‘tunnel of slaps’ after breaking strict discipline rule: Reports

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal didn't reportedly escape the wrath of new boss Hansi Flick after breaking a disciplinary rule set by the German. The former Bayern Muncih tactician arrived at the Camp Nou this summer and has enjoyed a superb start.

Despite the club's well-documented financial issues resulting in many of their top targets slipping out of their grasp, the Blaugrana have looked like a well-oiled machine under Flick.

A strict disciplinarian, Flick has put a great deal of importance on punctuality, and even last season's breakout star Yamal wasn't spared after the 17-year-old's transgression.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Euro 2024 winner was 'warned' by Flick for arriving late for a pre-training talk and received a 'tunnel of slaps' as punishment. Yamal wasn't the only one to be disciplined, as an unnamed 'heavyweight' also received reprimandation for a similar offence.

The latter incident happened during Flick's early days at the club when he conducted double training sessions. The said player had apparently arrived late after oversleeping, attracting Flick's wrath in the form of a 'scolding' in front of the squad and training staff.

What's next for Lamine Yamal's Barcelona?

Barcelona commenced the Hansi Flick era with a 2-1 La Liga win at Valencia, with Robert Lewandowski scoring either side of the break. In their next outing - a 2-1 home win over Athletic Bilbao, Lewandowski was on the scoresheet again, with Lamine Yamal aslo scoring.

Barca repeated the scoreline - this time at Rayo Vallecano - with Pedri and new signing Dani Olmo marking his club debut with a late winner. Flick's side then steamrolled Real Valladolid 7-0 at the weekend.

Raphinha starred with a hat-trick, while Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Olmo and Ferran Torres also scored. Lamal registered a brace of assists - assisting Raphinha's hat-trick goal and Lewandowski's first-half strike.

Following the international break, Barca - who have a four-point lead at the top after four games - take on Girona away on September 15 before travelling to Monaco four days later for their UEFA Champions League opener.

It marks the seventh time since 2000 that the Blaugrana have opened a La Liga season with four straight wins. Euro 2024 winner Yamal has enjoyed a solid start, scoring once and assisting four times in as many games, emerging as a key player under Flick, with Lewandowski scoring four times and Raphinha three.

