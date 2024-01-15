Barcelona chiefs losing faith in Xavi after humiliating 4-1 Supercopa final loss to arch-rivals Real Madrid: Reports

Latest reports from Barcelona (as per Fontes via Goal) claim that Barcelona chiefs are beginning to doubt the managerial abilities of Xavier Hernandez. The report comes after the Blaugrana were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid at the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday, January 14.

Xavi's men had more of the ball but were taken apart by Real Madrid's clinical counterattacks, with Vinicius Jr. leading the damage with a first-half hat-trick. Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal for Barca with a wonderful low volley, but that turned out to be a mere consolation.

Reports now say that Barca are doubting Xavi's ability to turn around the club's fortunes, with the Camp Nou outfit struggling for consistency this season. Xavi's team are fourth in the league with 41 points after 19 games, eight points behind leaders Girona, who have played a game more.

Although they won their Champions League group with 12 points, Barca suffered shock losses to rock-bottom Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk. Xavi's men, who won La Liga last season, need to buckle up for the second half of the campaign if they wish to end the season with silverware.

Deco backs Xavi to deliver at Barcelona

Contrary to reports by Fontes (via Goal), Mundo Deportivo and SPORT (via GOAL) say that Xavi still has the backing of Barca bosses.

Sporting director Deco echoed similar sentiments. After the side's convincing loss to Real Madrid at the weekend, the former Barca midfielder said (as per Toni Juanmarti via GOAL):

"It's a tough defeat. Furthermore, we have not been able to fight. We have to continue and think about the Cup."

Responding to claims of Xavi's uncertain future at the club, Deco said:

"This question doesn't make any sense. The coach continues to have everyone's trust. It is a defeat that does not change anything in that aspect."

Barcelona's next game is at Unionistas, a Round of 16 clash in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 18.