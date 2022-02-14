Barcelona close to signing 16-year-old midfielder compared to Andres Iniesta - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing a 16-year-old midfielder - Adrian Gill - who has been compared with club legend Andreas Iniesta.

Gill, born in Denver, Colorado, is part of the Blaugrana youth setup. His performances for the Barca under 16's have prompted the La Liga club to think about giving the American his first professional contract.

His rise to prominence has seen him getting called up by his country for the USYNT U17 setup, where he has impressed. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to use La Masia talent, having come through the youth ranks at the club himself.

The interest in the 16-year-old doesn't end there, as Gill is just one of many youthful talents bursting at the seams of the academy.

Tom Bogert @tombogert US youth international midfielder Adrian Gill is in talks to sign his first professional contract with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, I’m told.



Gill's comparison with Iniesta, with whom Xavi enjoyed a hugely successful time playing for the Blaugrana with, only adds to the impressive profile of the midfield talent.

The American is right-footed, comfortable on the ball and glides past opposition. A first professional contract for the youngster is being prepared by Xavi and the chiefs at the Camp Nou, according to El Nacional.

Barcelona's bright future

Gavi is a product of La Masia, and is enjoying a fine season

La Masia has developed some of football's greatest talents. The likes of legendary forward Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Busquets and current Barcelona forward Ansu Fati have all come through the highly regarded academy.

Moreover, Barcelona have an array of youthful talents plying their trade at La Masia today.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Mateu Alemany: “La Masia is the basis of Barcelona’s success. The club has been at its best when youth players have been relied upon. Economically, too. The key is to know how much to invest in grassroots football and see if it pays up in the long term." Mateu Alemany: “La Masia is the basis of Barcelona’s success. The club has been at its best when youth players have been relied upon. Economically, too. The key is to know how much to invest in grassroots football and see if it pays up in the long term." ❗️Mateu Alemany: “La Masia is the basis of Barcelona’s success. The club has been at its best when youth players have been relied upon. Economically, too. The key is to know how much to invest in grassroots football and see if it pays up in the long term." https://t.co/ZTiLC4phPw

Alongside the aforementioned Adrian Gill, there is another American talent in Diego Kochen. He's a goalkeeper who's touted for a bright future at the club. He could be a long-term fixture for the Blaugrana, having impressed the Blaugrana bosses.

Then there is Alejandro Balde, who is performing for the Blaugrana B team. The 18-year-old's performances have been highly praised. The youngster is a speedy revelation ready to take over from the ageing Jordi Alba.

Txus Alba, 18, is another name being touted with a bright future at the Camp Nou. Barca Universal have reported that he has the attributes of a daredevilish midfielder, with astute speed and ability on the ball.

It is clear that La Masia is brimming with youthful talent that are ready to help manager Xavi transform the Blaugrana and return them back to their rightful place among Europe's elite.

