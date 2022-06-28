Barcelona close in on top-class replacement for Frenkie de Jong if he joins Manchester United - Reports 

Barcelona have identified Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong. According to AS, the Blaugrana could acquire the 25-year-old for a bargain price of £17.25 million.

The Spain international rose through the youth ranks at Valencia before making his first-team debut in the 2016-17 campaign. He has made 223 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 35 goals.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive BREAKING: Barcelona have reached an agreement with Valencia for the signing of Carlos Soler.



His signature is dependent on the Frenkie De Jong sale.



(Source: BREAKING: Barcelona have reached an agreement with Valencia for the signing of Carlos Soler.His signature is dependent on the Frenkie De Jong sale.(Source: @diarioas 🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona have reached an agreement with Valencia for the signing of Carlos Soler. 🇪🇸 His signature is dependent on the Frenkie De Jong sale.(Source: @diarioas) https://t.co/FhXEeNbtpG

The midfielder has been in sparkling form in the last few seasons, scoring 22 goals in 64 La Liga games. He has also scored three goals in nine matches for Spain. His passing, vision and goalscoring ability make him the ideal replacement for De Jong.

The Dutchman has been heavily courted by Manchester United in recent months and is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford. The 13-time Premier League champions' lack of quality in midfield was a key reason for their disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Furthermore, they are set to part ways with multiple midfielders at the end of the month.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly held discussions with the 25-year-old De Jong. Ten Hag is keen to reunite with the Netherlands international at Old Trafford, as per Manchester Evening News. Teamtalk suggests the Red Devils will meet the Blaugrana's £64.4 valuation of the midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong's sale to Manchester United could help Barcelona sign Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Frenkie de Jong's sale to Manchester United will help Barcelona raise the funds to sign some of their top transfer targets.

Manager Xavi Hernandez's side could use the funds from De Jong's sale to sign Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old wants to leave the Bavarian giants after eight seasons with the club despite having one year left on his contract, as he seeks a new challenge.

As per Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are seeking a fee in the region of £52 million for the veteran striker, who has been heavily courted by Barcelona recently.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Bayern Munich want at least £52m if they are to sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. BREAKING: Bayern Munich want at least £52m if they are to sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. https://t.co/bAvZXMFX1x

The Blaugrana are eager to add a world-class No.9 to their squad to bolster their title chances next season.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far