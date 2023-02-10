Barcelona closely following Chelsea target as they plot summer move - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram, who has also been heavily linked with Chelsea.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for €12 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a centre-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has scored 41 goals and laid out 26 assists in 122 games for his club.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace and directness, Thuram turned heads during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with a fine cameo for France. He contributed two assists in 152 minutes of first-team action for the Didier Deschamps-coached national side in the Middle East.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are monitoring Thuram's situation, as the attacker is in the final four months of his contract. However, the La Liga leaders are expected to face competition from Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The Blaugrana are also aiming to strengthen their frontline for the upcoming 2023-24 season by monitoring Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco and Athletico Paranaense teenager Vitor Roque.

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez's side are willing to offload three first-team forwards in the upcoming summer transfer window. Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Ansu Fati could depart, according to Fichajes. Ousmane Dembele, who has found a new lease of life this season, is likely to be handed an improved contract extension, though.

Thuram has opened the 2022-23 campaign on a positive note, bagging 13 goals and four assists in 20 games across competitions for Daniel Farke's side.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



@borussia_en | #UCL 🗣️ Marcus Thuram: "I didn't even know until maybe I was 12 or 13 that my dad was a famous player - I saw him as just my dad." 🗣️ Marcus Thuram: "I didn't even know until maybe I was 12 or 13 that my dad was a famous player - I saw him as just my dad."@borussia_en | #UCL https://t.co/NBkILcrFE3

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has no regrets about failed Barcelona transfer

During an interview with The Athletic, Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta was asked if he has any regrets about his failed Barcelona move last summer. Providing an emphatic and quick response, he said:

"No, no. Never!"

Explaining his decision to remain at Chelsea, Azpilicueta continued:

"I could have signed an agreement in January to join a team as a free agent in the summer, but I never had it in my mind. I wanted to be here during a difficult situation. I had better options in terms of contract years and salary elsewhere, but that's not what I wanted to do. I've been here for over 10 years. I've had a chance to create an amazing relationship with the fans and the club. I could not leave."

Azpilicueta has made 25 appearances across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes