Barcelona contemplating letting go of Jordi Alba - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly willing to cut ties with Jordi Alba to facilitate Erling Haaland’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday night. Barcelona, playing at home, created plenty of chances to kill the game off, but were let down by their lacklustre finishing.

The stalemate has been difficult to digest for Cules, and the club’s president Laporta is reportedly preparing to address the same.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Barcelona president Joan Laporta when asked about Erling Haaland: “Haaland? Today we're occupied and very excited with Aubameyang, who will score goals here. In June we will try to strengthen the team even more and we are on the right track”. Barcelona president Joan Laporta when asked about Erling Haaland: “Haaland? Today we're occupied and very excited with Aubameyang, who will score goals here. In June we will try to strengthen the team even more and we are on the right track”. 🔴🇳🇴 #FCB https://t.co/eWRXHu9JQo

As per El Nacional, Laporta wishes to bring Haaland to Camp Nou, but understands that the acquisition would be complicated.

Apart from the Norwegian’s salary and bonuses, the Blaugrana also have to worry about his €75 million release clause and commissions to his father and agent. Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola would reportedly require a €20 million fee, while his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, would also charge something close to the figure.

To make the deal financially viable, the Blaugrana will have to reduce their wage bill, and let go of some of their veteran stars. One of the team’s four captains, Jordi Alba, could end up getting the axe.

The club’s first two captains, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, are considered untouchables at the Camp Nou. However, Sergi Roberto will be out of contract next summer, and the Blaugrana are not willing to offer him a new contract.

That only leaves left-back Alba who still has a few years left in his contract. By selling him this summer, Barcelona would not only be able to get rid of his salary but also fetch a decent transfer fee.

Barcelona could do with a young left-back

Jordi Alba has served the Blaugrana well in the last ten years, winning multiple trophies. However, he might have hit his ceiling at the Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old has had a tough time keeping up with the pace of the game this season. He has been outsmarted and outpaced multiple times, which does not bode well for a team seeking to return to title-winning ways.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Barcelona wants José Gaya to be their left-back signing this summer. They’ve made him a target also because Mateu Alemany knows him perfectly well from his time at Valencia. #Transfers ) Barcelona wants José Gaya to be their left-back signing this summer. They’ve made him a target also because Mateu Alemany knows him perfectly well from his time at Valencia. @ferrancorreas (🌕) Barcelona wants José Gaya to be their left-back signing this summer. They’ve made him a target also because Mateu Alemany knows him perfectly well from his time at Valencia. @ferrancorreas #Transfers 🇪🇸 https://t.co/RX6pDuzHU4

Xavi’s side could benefit from a fresh pair of legs on the left flank, someone who still has age on his side. The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with Valencia’s Jose Gaya recently, and could make a move for him in the summer.

