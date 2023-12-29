Barcelona contemplating sale of summer signing - Reports

Barcelona summer signing Oriol Romeu could be reportedly out of the club after only arriving a few months ago.

Romeu, 32, arrived at the Camp Nou as a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer. The defensive midfielder has made 19 appearances across competitions, including 14 in La Liga, where Barca are fourth, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

However, with the team transitioning to a 4-3-3, an extra midfielder had to drop out. Romeu found himself surplus to requirements, as Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and Gavi usurped him in the pecking order under Xavi.

Getafe, as reported by El Nacional, are ready to snap up Romeu when the transfer window reopens in January. Club boss Angel Torres has hinted that there will be a few winter reinforcements, and Romeu could be one of them.

As per another report from the same publication, Barca president Juan Laporta and sporting director Deco are looking to sell Romeu in January or in the transfer after a few high-profile mistakes leading to goals. They wish to recover the €5 million spent to snap up the midfielder from Girona this summer.

Girona president keen to keep Barcelona-target Aleix Garcia

Aleix Garcia

Girona president Delfi Geli has said that midfielder Aleix Garcia, a Barcelona target, will remain at the club.

As reported by SER Catalunya Radio (via Barca Blaugranes), Garcia has emerged as a target for the reigning La Liga champions, who are seeking replacements in midfield in the winter.

Garcia, 26, has been a key player for Girona this season. His three goals and four assists in 18 league games have propelled his side to a surprise second place in the standings, behind Real Madrid on goal difference. However, Geli said (as per Catalunya Radio) that Garcia is going nowhere:

“Aleix is our player. We want all our footballers to continue. We understand that many things can be said in a market, but we are clear that we will not let any player go. Aleix is fully involved and will stay with us if there is nothing new.”

Moreover, considering Barcelona's poor finances, they could struggle to trigger Garcia's release clause of €20 million.