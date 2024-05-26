Barcelona dealt transfer blow as target set to join Bayer Leverkusen - Reports

Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia - a Barcelona target - reportedly has had a verbal agreement to join Bayer Leverkusen next season. The 26-year-old has played a key role in the La Liga side's historic campaign.

In 172 games across competitions in two stints, Garcia has contributed eight goals and 21 assists. That includes three goals and six assists in 40 games across competitions as Michel's side qualified for Europe for the first time.

All those goal contributions have come in 37 outings in La Liga, where Girona finished behind winners Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona. However, Garcia - who has a contract with the club till 2026 - might have played his last for them.

As per Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, newly minted Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have had a 'verbal agreement' with Garcia. Negotiations with Girona are said to be at an 'advanced' stage, with a transfer fee in the range of €15-20 million being touted.

It's also reported that Garcia is keen to feature in his first UEFA Champions League season, but with Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen.

Expand Tweet

Leverkusen are fresh off a historic campaign of their own, completing an unbeaten domestic double, with their only defeat of the season being a 3-0 reverse to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final in midweek.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had a season to forget, failing to land silverware after winning the Supercopa and La Liga titles. Moreover, boss Xavi faced the sack earlier this week, with Hansi Flick widely reported to be his successor.

Following last-eight exits in the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, the Blaugrana relinquished their La Liga title to arch-rivals Los Blancos, who also beat Xavi's side in the Supercopa Espana final.

The Spaniard is set to oversee his final game in charge of the club at Sevilla in their La Liga season finale on Sunday (May 26). The Blaugrana have won their last three games - all in the league - without conceding.