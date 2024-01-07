Barcelona decide to press ahead in deal to sign attacker dubbed ‘little Lionel Messi’ - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in the fray to sign Estevao Willian, affectionately dubbed Messinho (little Lionel Messi), due to his similarity with the Argentinian's playing style.

Willian, 16, is one of the most exciting young talents in South American football. The winger made his Brasileiro Serie A debut for Palmeiras on the last day of the 2023 season, making no goal contribution in his 12-minute cameo.

Nevertheless, his exploits in age-group football and playing similarity with Barca legend Messi have had clubs queing up for his services. Barca Universal have reported that the Blaugrana have decided to sign the teenage sensation, and that his current club, Palmeiras, will respect Willian's decision.

As per SportBIBLE, a slew of top clubs - Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich - are also in the fray for his services. However, the 16-year-old told Mundo Deportivo in a recent interview that he prefers a move to Spain rather than England, calling Barcelona his 'dream' club:

"(My dream is) to play for Barcelona, which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi and Suarez play for Barcelona, and that's the dream I have.

"I watch almost every Barca match. I'm a fan of the club. I have a great admiration for the players who play there, and I hope to be there too. Yes, it would be a dream come true."

The aforementioned report also say that Willian and his father were recently given a tour of the club's facilities by Barca.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barca boss Xavier Hernandez

The Blaugrana have had a stuttering start to the season. Following their 2-1 win at Las Palmas in midweek, Xavi's side find themselves seven points behind the leading pair of Real Madrid and Girona (48 each) after 19 games.

The defending La Liga champions have also struggled in Europe, narrowly finishing ahead of Porto in their UEFA Champions League group after losing 3-2 at previously winless Royal Antwerp on matchday six.

Barca are next in action at Barbastro in their Copa del Rey opener on Sunday (January 7) before they head to Riyadh for their Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Osasuna four days later.