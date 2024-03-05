Barcelona to demand €60 million for first-team star linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly demand €60 million for centre-back Jules Kounde, a Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United target.

Kounde, 22, arrived at the Camp Nou from Sevilla in the summer of 2022 but has struggled to find his footing, despite playing 74 times across competitions, scoring thrice.

Having largely played in an familiar full-back role in Barca's La Liga-winning campaign, the 25-year-old has played more in the centre this season. However, considering the club's struggling finances, the reigning Spanish champions could offload him for a high price this summer.

As per Fichajes.net, Barca are prepared to sell Kounde for €60 million, considering the Frenchman's quality and versatility at the back, which could be an asset for the buying club.

The three aforementioned Premier League giants are reportedly interested to snap up the defender as they seek defensive reinforcements this summer. While Liverpool are atop the league after 27 games, United are sixth, and Chelsea are 11th.

The three clubs are alive in the FA Cup, though, where the Reds take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarterfinal on March 16, while the Blues are at home to Leicester City a day later.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are third in La Liga after 27 games, eight points behind pacesetters Real Madrid.

What's next for Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool?

Barcelona are coming off a goalless La Liga draw at Athletic Club at the weekend. They next take on Mallorca at home in the league on Friday (March 8).

Meanwhile, Manchester United are coming off a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City at the weekend, their second straight league reverse. They are next in action at home to Everton on Saturday (March 9).

Liverpool are next in action in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7) following a 1-0 league win at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea - coming off a 2-2 league draw at Brentford last weekend - next take on Newcastle United at home on March 11.