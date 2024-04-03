Barcelona duo set to return to first-team training ahead of UCL clash with PSG - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are reportedly set to return to first-team training ahead of the PSG game next week.

It comes as welcome news for the reigning La Liga champions ahead of the first leg of their trip to the Parc des Princes in Paris for their blocbkuster UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on April 10.

De Jong and Pedri are key players in Xavi's first XI. The Dutchman has been beset by ankle issues, having missed the last four games across competitions. Meanwhile, Pedri - widely regarded as a generational talent - has had injuries galore this season, too. He has missed the last four games across competitions due to a hamstring injury.

However, ahead of the much-awaited trip to Paris, Xavi could have both midfield lynchpins back. As per barca centre, the two players are scheduled to return to first-team training and are likely to be in the squad for the PSG game next week.

While De Jong has missed 16 games across competitions this season - 14 due to injuries - Pedri has been out for 19 games. Fortunately, Barca haven't missed the two players much, having gone unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight.

Barcelona vs PSG in the UEFA Champions League: A few tidbits

Barcelona and PSG share a riveting rivalry in the UEFA Champions League. In 12 meetings, both sides have won four times and have drawn as many times as well.

It's their first meeting in the competition since clashing in the Round of 16 of the 2020-21 edition. On that occasion, the Parisians ran out 4-1 winners in the first leg at the Camp Nou before drawing 1-1 in the return.

However, four years earlier, the Ligue 1 giants were at the receiving end of a stunning implosion. Leading 4-0 from the first leg in Paris, they entered the last three minutes leading 5-3 on aggregate, having scored the all-important away goal.

Barca, though, scored thrice, with Neymar bagging a quickfire double, before Sergi Roberto struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete the first turnaround from four goals down in competition history.

