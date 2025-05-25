Barcelona eyeing up raid of Ligue 1 giants for 2 attacking players in the summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a double swoop of Ligue 1 side FC Monaco for attackers Maghnes Akliouche and Eliesse Ben Seghir. Both players are aged 23 or under.

Akliouche, 23, has come up through the ranks at the club and made his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season. In nearly 100 games across competitions, he has bagged 16 goals and 17 assists, including seven goals and 12 assists in 43 outings this campaign.

The Frenchman is contracted with the Monagesque club till 2028, who - as per Mundo Deportivo (via Tribal Football) - are apparently asking for €60 million.

Meanwhile, Seghir, 20, has also come up through Monaco's ranks and has played over 80 times for the first team across competitions, contributing 15 goals and nine assists. That includes nine goals and four assists in 46 outings across competitions this campaign. Seghir, as per the aforementioned report, would come in cheaper than Akliouche - at €30 million and is contracted with his club till 2027.

The Blaugrana consider the two Frenchman as being considered cheaper alternatives than Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz and on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

As per Transfermarkt, Diaz is valued at €85 million - almost as much as Akliouche and Seghir taken together - but could cost more than that, as he's contracted to the Reds, till 2027 while Rashford is set to be available on a free transfer.

Barcelona looking to close out successful season with a win

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Former Bayern Munich and Germany tactician Hansi Flick has had a dream debut campaign with Barcelona since succeeding the legendary Xavier Hernandez at the start of the season.

Flick's side came within a whisker of a place in the UEFA Champions League final before falling 4-3 at home to Inter Milan in extra time, losing 7-6 on aggregate. However, they won all three domestic titles on offer.

After winning the Supercopa Espana and the Copa del Rey - beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in both finals - the Blaugrana also completed the league double over Los Blancos en route the La Liga title.

Flick's side will now look to celebrate their 28th league title with a win at Athletic Bilbao in their final league game of the season on Sunday (May 25).

