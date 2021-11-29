Barcelona to face competition from Bayern Munich in race to sign promising French youngster - Reports

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are in the fray for the services of Boubabar Kamara, one of the most promising youngsters in Ligue 1 at the moment. The Olympique Marseille midfielder is the latest player to appear on the radar of both clubs.

According to reports, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both shown interest in securing the services of the Frenchman. The two European heavyweights are said to be monitoring the player's situation at the Orange Velodrome as they plot a summer swoop for him.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Bayern have inquired several times about a summer move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Barcelona are also very interested. The player's contract expires in the summer - he'll be free to negotiate a pre-contract in January. OM still trying to renew with him [ @Santi_J_FM Bayern have inquired several times about a summer move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Barcelona are also very interested. The player's contract expires in the summer - he'll be free to negotiate a pre-contract in January. OM still trying to renew with him [@Santi_J_FM] https://t.co/vslm7RcNRx

Boubacar Kamara is one of the brightest young midfielders in Ligue 1 at the moment. The 22-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Marseille before making the senior team in 2017. He has made 137 appearances for the French giants since then, recording five goals and four assists to his name.

This season, the Frenchman has represented the Olympians in 11 games across Ligue 1 and the Europa League. He has scored once while producing a string of promising displays.

It is worth noting that Kamara is already in the final year of his contract with Marseille. That means he will become a free agent at the end of the season. Reports suggest the midfielder may not commit his future to the club as he is looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

Milan Eye @MilanEye



[@AlfredoPedulla] Boubacar Kamara is currently not willing to extend his contract with Marseille. In addition to Milan, Lazio are also interested in signing him Boubacar Kamara is currently not willing to extend his contract with Marseille. In addition to Milan, Lazio are also interested in signing him[@AlfredoPedulla] https://t.co/u5rS1080JJ

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are said to be eyeing a free transfer for the Frenchman at the end of the campaign. Kamara will be free to enter into negotiations with suitors starting in January. It remains to be seen which club he end up joining.

Barcelona set for key Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Boubacar Kamara (left) in action for Olympique Marseille

After failing to beat Benfica last week, a mountain awaits the Blaugrana as they look to qualify for the knockouts of the Champions League. Xavi's men will need a victory at group winners Bayern Munich on the final day to secure their passage to the Round of 16.

The Bavarians have been flawless in the tournament this season, winning all five games so far, while scoring 19 goals and conceding just three. Barcelona's recent form has been anything but encouraging. That means, a result in Bavaria would be a tall task for Xavi and co.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Should Barcelona fail to beat Bayern, they'll need Dynamo Kyiv to beat Benfica.

Edited by Bhargav