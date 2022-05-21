Barcelona forward expected to leave club on loan deal - Reports

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite could leave the club this summer. The Danish striker has been starved of regular playing time, as he has fallen down the pecking order recently.

According to ESPN journalist Samuel Marsden as per Barcauniversal, Braithwaite could secure a loan move away from Barcelona this summer.

The club would prefer to sell the 30-year-old due to their dire financial situation. However, they could be open to the prospect of sending him away on loan to avoid paying his wages.

Barcelona were given an emergency exception to sign the Denmark international in February 2020 after Ousmane Dembele suffered a long-term injury. The club triggered Braithwaite's €18 million release clause with Leganes.

The 30-year-old has scored just ten goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona. He enjoyed an impressive start to his 2021-22 campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the Blaugrana's 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad in their season opener.

Braithwaite was unable to build on his strong start to the season, suffering a knee injury in late September, which ruled him out of action for four months.

Since returning in January, he has made just one league appearance. He has fallen behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati in the pecking order.

Braithwaite is, therefore, expected to secure a move away from the club this summer. Celta Vigo and Valencia are interested in the forward.

Martin Braithwaite could be first of many fringe players to leave Barcelona

The Blaugrana are seemingly heading in the right direction under manager Xavi Hernandez. They are set to finish second in La Liga. The Blaugrana are, therefore, expected to back Xavi financially during the summer.

They have been linked with moves for Robert Lewandowski and Raphina. However, they'll need to raise funds from sales to reduce their wage bill before they can make additions to their squad.

Martin Braithwaite could leave the club on loan. Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa permanently. Miralem Pjanic is on loan at Besiktas and is expected to secure a permanent move this summer.

