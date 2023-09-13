Barcelona given injury boost as star set to be available for next La Liga game despite going off injured in international friendly - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will reportedly be available for the La Liga clash with Real Betis on Saturday (September 16).

The 32-year-old suffered a blow to his back in Germany's 2-1 friendly win over France on Tuesday (September 12) at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

In the 25th minute, Gundogan lost an aerial duel with Adrien Rabiot and fell to the ground, appearing to injure his lower back. He was replaced by Pascal Gross.

Gundogan returned to Barcelona on Wednesday, where tests at the club ruled out any serious injury to the back, as per Marca. The former Manchester City star is expected to be monitored in the lead-up to the Betis game.

There's also the possibility of Barca manager Xavi opting to rest Gundogan at the weekend ahead of the UEFA Champions League opener against Antwerp at home next Tuesday (September 19).

Meanwhile, goals from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane helped snap Germany's five-game winless run despite Antonie Griezmann reducing arrears from the spot one minute from time.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona are unbeaten this season.

Barcelona have had a decent start to their 2023-24 campaign, going unbeaten in their first four La Liga games, winning three. With 10 points on board, they trail Girona on goal difference and leaders Real Madrid (12), who have won all four games this season.

Xavi's men commenced their title defence with a hard-fought goalless draw at Getafe, where both sides finished with 10 men. The defending La Liga champions brought up their first win of the fledgling season by beating Cadiz 2-0 at home.

In their next outing at Villarreal, Barca led 2-1 only to trail 3-2 before Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski strikes sealed all three points in the seven-goal thriller. Just before the international break, Xavi and Co. won 2-1 at 10-man Osasuna.

Gundogan, who arrived on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with treble-winners Manchester City, has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou. The experienced midfielder has started all four league games for Xavi's side this season, contributing two assists, but is yet to open his goal-scoring account.